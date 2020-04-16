Global Climate Strike online

Berlin (dpa) - In the face of a ban on public events, the Fridays for Future movement is to hold its Global Climate Strike, set for April 24, online, a spokesman for the German branch of the youth movement said in Berlin on Thursday.

"Then we will just do it digitally and take the protest from the street onto the internet," Quang Paasch told dpa.

Striking pupils and their supporters will be able to make contributions under the hashtag #Netzstreikfuersklima in the form of videos or pictures.

An art campaign, in which paintings can be taken to collection points in cities across Germany until April 20, will be part of the day's events.

"The boxes with the paintings will then be sealed for 72 hours to rule out infection," the movement said on its homepage.

On the day of the strike, the placards will then be erected at a symbolic point as a one-off art campaign while being livestreamed.

According to the movement, around 630,000 people took part in Germany at the last climate strike at the end of November.