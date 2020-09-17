From US to Germany

Leipzig (dpa) - Germany's Oberhof will host two luge World Cup next year as next to the already planned competition on December 12 and 13 they will host another competition on January 16 and 17 initially planned to take place in Lake Placid, United States.

The International Luge Federation (FIL) announced on Wednesday the decision to move the competition to the eastern German sliding track due the "uncertain" conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

"The executive committee regrets the relocation of the World Cup from Lake Placid to Oberhof," said FIL executive director Christoph Schweiger.

"Due the legal requirements of the state of New York (two weeks quarantine) a competition in Lake Placid is unfortunately not possible."

On Tuesday the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) said Germany would also replace Lake Placid as host of the 2021 Bobsled and Skeleton World Championships.